Rain Chance Wednesday PM, Chances Continue into the Weekend

First Alert Weather:

Light showers possible late day and evening Wednesday

A chance for some rain continues off & on Thursday-Sunday

Temps remain near to slightly above normal in the 80s the next few days

Tonight & Tomorrow: It’s a dry and nice evening as we go from warm 80s to milder 70s. It won’t be as cool early Wednesday but still a mild day. With more cloud cover, it also won’t be quite as warm as we peak in the low 80s. There is a chance for scattered light showers late day and evening. If you’re heading to the Cardinals game or City SC game, check back for an update, but any rain that does develop will be very light with no thunder.

What’s Next: Showers and some thunder at times will be possible Thursday, especially in the morning. A lower chance but still a chance for a spot shower later in the day. Then Friday-Sunday we could see more hits of showers and storms. These don’t look like all day long-lasting rains, and how widespread they will be is still uncertain. But check back as we get closer to the weekend and pinpoint the best timing and location of rain that could impact some of your outdoor plans.

