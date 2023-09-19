Rain Chance Added Wednesday, Chances Continue into the Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A few sprinkle to light showers possible late day and evening Wednesday

A chance for some rain continues off & on Thursday-Sunday

Sunday morning rain has potential to be more widespread & heavier

Tonight & Tomorrow: It’s a dry and nice evening as we go from warm 80s to milder 70s. It won’t be as cool early Wednesday but still a mild day. With more cloud cover, it also won’t be quite as warm as we peak in the low 80s. There is a chance for scattered light showers late day and evening. If you’re heading to the Cardinals game or City SC game, check back for an update, but any rain that does develop will be very light with no thunder.

What’s Next: We will be ending a long dry spell this week! September is currently at an over 1.5″ rainfall deficit, and we’re tracking rain chances late Wednesday through Sunday. These don’t look to be long-lasting all day rains, but some showers or storms at times are possible late week into the weekend. Generally the rain totals look light, but there is potential for some more widespread and heavier rain Sunday morning. It’s still a long ways out though, so check back as certainly we’ll see some changes.

