Mizzou to face Memphis Saturday in St. Louis

(ky3)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A college football clash is coming to St. Louis this weekend.

The University of Missouri will face the Memphis Tigers at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday. This will be Mizzou’s first game in St. Louis since 2010.

Mizzou is currently undefeated. Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available here.

