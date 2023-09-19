Mizzou to face Memphis Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A college football clash is coming to St. Louis this weekend.

The University of Missouri will face the Memphis Tigers at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday. This will be Mizzou’s first game in St. Louis since 2010.

Mizzou is currently undefeated. Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.