Mercy Hospital launching program to help patients at home

Mercy Hospital is launching a new program to help patients get the care they need while avoiding spending time in the hospital.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Mercy Hospital is launching a new program to help patients get the care they need but avoid spending time in the hospital.

Mercy Hospital at Home will give patients who meet certain criteria the option to opt-in to receive care at home. Patients will get a combination of virtual and in-person visits along with monitoring equipment and other services.

The program will start in the St. Louis region before eventually expanding.

