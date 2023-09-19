Surprise Squad
Man pleads guilty to role in murder at Old North St. Louis gas station

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal shooting that happened at a North City gas station in 2021.

Ernest Dupree, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and motor vehicle tampering. Dupree shot and killed Clifton Southern, 44, at a Shell station in the 2800 block of N. Florissant on November 5, 2021.

Prosecutors say Southern was unarmed and pleaded with Dupree not to shoot him. Dupree’s pistol jammed but he re-racked the gun and then shot Southern several times.

Dupree will be sentenced to 17 months in prison in October.

