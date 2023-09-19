Surprise Squad
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it's been removed from the wrapper.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it’s recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the slice and become a choking hazard.

The company, which is based in Chicago and Pittsburgh, said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it’s been removed from the wrapper. The machine has since been fixed.

Kraft Heinz said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints. In six cases, people said the issue caused gagging or choking, but no injuries or serious health issues have been reported, Kraft Heinz said.

The recall affects 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. Also included in the recall are 3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024.

Consumers who bought those products should not consume them and should return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or a refund, Kraft Heinz said. Consumers can also contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

