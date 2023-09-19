Judge grants request to detain man in Madison County’s first detention hearing under SAFE-T Act

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- A judge has granted prosecutors’ request to detain a Swansea man accused of aggravated stalking in Madison County’s first detention hearing under the SAFE-T Act.

Matthew S. Kelly, 34, is charged with aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property. He allegedly repeatedly contacted a person who has a protective order against him. He is also accused of spray painting a woman’s vehicle, slashing her tires and putting a tracking device on her car.

At a Tuesday hearing, Associate Judge Ryan Jumper granted a petition by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine for Kelly to be held while awaiting trial. The petition argued that aggravated stalking was an offense that allowed for a suspect to be held while awaiting trial. The defense had reportedly asked for Kelly to be released or placed on electronic monitoring.

Under the SAFE-T Act, cash bail was eliminated for individuals jailed for suspected crimes, allowing a judge to determine if the suspect can be released under pre-trial conditions. Under the new law, police must issue citations for suspects accused of low-level misdemeanors. Those individuals will be given a court date and released.

The following offenses will likely keep a suspected offender behind bars: domestic battery, stalking, predatory criminal sexual assault, violations of order of protection, most gun charges and murder.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.