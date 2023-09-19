Surprise Squad
International Institute teams up with local organizations to attract immigrants to St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Leaders are looking to make sure Latino immigrants feel at home in St. Louis during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The International Institute unveiled a new initiative Tuesday to team up with several local organizations in an effort to attract immigrants to the region. It will be very similar to the Afghan program the institute started to make sure immigrants have the means and the support to start a life in St. Louis.

On top of celebrating inclusion in our city, one thing the program will need is buy-in from corporations looking to fill jobs.

