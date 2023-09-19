Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, during a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. He is accused of keeping the gun for 11 days.

The three-count indictment from a special counsel overseeing the case came weeks after the proposed plea deal and puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.

He is asking to enter the plea remotely via video conference, saying that would avoid the costs of Secret Service protection as he travels from his home in California to Delaware, as well as logistical challenges in Wilmington. Prosecutors are expected to oppose that request.

Hunter Biden has also been under investigation for his business dealings, and the special counsel has indicated that tax charges could be filed at some point in Washington or in California, where he lives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident has closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County
Wildwood man killed when his car hits overpass, catches on fire on Highway 141 at I-44
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Graphic
Fairview Heights man found dead in East St. Louis
us steel
U.S. Steel to idle Blast Furnace B at Granite City works, says it is temporary

Latest News

Hispanic heritage month
International Institute teams up with local organizations to attract immigrants to St. Louis
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with...
‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests