Gov. Parson declares September as Jewish American Heritage Month in Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson, joined by all statewide elected officials and the Missouri Chapter of the Coalition for Jewish Values, declared September as Jewish American Heritage Month in Missouri.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Jewish American Heritage Month is commonly celebrated during May on the national level. However, Gov. Parson chose this month instead, as several major Jewish holidays are celebrated in September, including Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the start of Sukkot.

“While we always want to recognize, honor and appreciate the contributions members of the Jewish faith make to our culture and communities across the state, we especially want to do so during Jewish American Heritage Month,” Gov. Parson said. “We also want to take this opportunity to unequivocally reject antisemitism towards Jewish people and bigotry of any kind. Today and every day, we say hate and discrimination have no home in Missouri.”

In addition to the governor’s proclamation, it also adopts the working definition of antisemitism as established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which more than 1,100 global agencies, 40 countries, and 31 U.S. states have also adopted, according to the release. The definition reads:

Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestation of antisemitism are directed towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions, and religious facilities.

Mo. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Gov. Parson’s statement, and says he is pleased and honored to recognize the faith and fortitude of Jewish Americans.

“Generations of Jewish people have come to this country; some fleeing oppression and discrimination, others searching for the American dream,” Ashcroft said. “I stand together with Jewish Missourians to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month as we push forward to preserve freedom and form a more perfect union.

