Gallegos hits injured list as Cardinals injuries continue to mount

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) looks on as Houston Astros second...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) looks on as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)(Michael Thomas | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A day after the Cardinals placed oft-injured outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the injured list with a foot sprain, St. Louis dipped back into the transaction pool as reliever Giovanny Gallegos hits the shelf.

Gallegos is dealing with right rotator cuff tendonitis that will effectively end his season given that pitchers must spend a minimum of 15 days on the IL before they are eligible to be activated. The Cardinals’ season ends on October 1.

It was an eventful campaign for Gallegos, who will end the 2023 season with a 4.42 ERA in 55 innings pitched. The highs for Gallegos often included lengthy stretches of dominance—a recent four-game scoreless streak during which he fanned seven batters presents as an example—but the lows were marred by four multi-home run games against him. Gallegos allowed 11 home runs in total this season, up considerably from six a year ago.

The Cardinals have recalled right-hander Jake Woodford to take Gallegos’ place on the active roster. Woodford sports a 5.67 ERA in 39.2 big-league innings this season.

