Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Blues tab Brayden Schenn as 24th captain in franchise history

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn in action against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period...
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn in action against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)(Jeff Le | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s a new ‘C’ in town.

The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday that Brayden Schenn will serve as the new captain of the team, becoming the 24th player in franchise history to wear the ‘C’ on his chest.

Schenn takes over the role after the departure of Ryan O’Reilly ahead of last year’s NHL trade deadline. Among the longest-tenured active Blues at this point, Schenn will be entering his seventh season with the Note. He joined the Blues via trade with the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of the 2017-18 season and has scored 131 career goals with St. Louis.

A key member of the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning roster, Schenn played in 72 games during that regular season and contributed 12 points during the playoffs to help the Blues hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

“Honestly, your first initial reaction is how big of an honor it is,” Schenn told stlouisblues.com Tuesday. “I’ve always said, St. Louis has been the best thing for me. Getting the opportunity to come here and play, winning the Stanley Cup and now [being named captain], it’s an opportunity for us to work together and get back to where we feel we should be as an organization. I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to lead this team.”

The Blues open the regular season on October 12 in Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident has closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County
Wildwood man killed when his car hits overpass, catches on fire on Highway 141 at I-44
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Graphic
Fairview Heights man found dead in East St. Louis
us steel
U.S. Steel to idle Blast Furnace B at Granite City works, says it is temporary

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug listens to a member of the coaching staff during NHL hockey...
Blues’ Krug out with foot injury
(St. Louis Blues)
Jamie Rivers to be new color analyst on Blues TV broadcasts
Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar...
‘Hey St. Louis, I’m back’: Oskar Sundqvist returns to the Blues
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong speaks during a news conference in 2018. (AP...
Blues select Dalibor Dvorsky with No. 10 pick in NHL Draft