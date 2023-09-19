Blues tab Brayden Schenn as 24th captain in franchise history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s a new ‘C’ in town.

The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday that Brayden Schenn will serve as the new captain of the team, becoming the 24th player in franchise history to wear the ‘C’ on his chest.

Schenn takes over the role after the departure of Ryan O’Reilly ahead of last year’s NHL trade deadline. Among the longest-tenured active Blues at this point, Schenn will be entering his seventh season with the Note. He joined the Blues via trade with the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of the 2017-18 season and has scored 131 career goals with St. Louis.

A key member of the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning roster, Schenn played in 72 games during that regular season and contributed 12 points during the playoffs to help the Blues hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

“Honestly, your first initial reaction is how big of an honor it is,” Schenn told stlouisblues.com Tuesday. “I’ve always said, St. Louis has been the best thing for me. Getting the opportunity to come here and play, winning the Stanley Cup and now [being named captain], it’s an opportunity for us to work together and get back to where we feel we should be as an organization. I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to lead this team.”

The Blues open the regular season on October 12 in Dallas.

