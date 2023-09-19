Surprise Squad
BJC offering free flu shot clinics this fall

Medical personnel administers a flu shot.
Medical personnel administers a flu shot.(KKTV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the 20th straight year, BJC will be conducting free flu shot clinics in St. Louis area.

The first clinic will be held at the Blues preseason game on September 26, and several other clinics will be held around the area within the span of more than two weeks.

A full list of clinics is below:

Tuesday, September 26:

In partnership with the St. Louis Blues

Enterprise Center – Portals 22 and 23

5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1401 Clark Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63103

Only open for ticket holders for the Sept. 26 Blues game. No appointment required

Saturday, September 30

BJC @ the Commons

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4249 Clayton Avenue

St. Louis, MO, 63110

Parking is available free on site.

By appointment only

  • Pediatric (6-months and up)
  • Adults (18+ years old)
  • Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Saturday, September 30

Siteman Cancer Center – South County

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5225 Midamerica Plaza St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on site.

By appointment only

  • Pediatric (6-months and up)
  • Adults (18+ years old)
  • Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Sunday, October 1

BJC @ the Commons

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4249 Clayton Avenue

St. Louis, MO, 63110

Parking is available free on site.

By appointment only

  • Pediatric (6-months and up)
  • Adults (18+ years old)
  • Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)’

Saturday, October 7

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital – Medical Office Building 2 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.10 Barnes West Drive Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on site.

By appointment only

  • Pediatric (6-months and up)
  • Adults (18+ years old)
  • Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Sunday, October 8

Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11133 Dunn Road St. Louis, MO 63136

Parking is available free on site

By appointment only

  • Pediatric (6-months and up)
  • Adults (18+ years old)
  • Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Thursday, October 12

Northwest HealthCare

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1225 Graham Road

Florissant, MO 63031

Parking is available free on site

By appointment only

  • Pediatric (6-months and up)
  • Adults (18+ years old)
  • Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here.

