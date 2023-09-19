Belleville lifts ban on backyard chickens with new ordinance

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- A decades-old backyard ban is being lifted in Belleville.

The city council gave the seal of approval on backyard chickens. Lawmakers there adopted an ordinance allowing up to 50 homeowners to keep up to six chickens - all hens and no roosters - in their backyards.

According to the new rule, they will only be allowed in single-family dwellings. Homeowners must apply for permits that cost $25 a year.

