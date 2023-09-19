ATTENTION GUN BUYERS: Authorities publish serial numbers of several stolen guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are asking for help finding several guns that were stolen from a store in Washington County, Missouri in 2021.

Gregory Snyder, 44, of St. Francois County, was indicted in July on two felony charges. The indictment accused him of stealing 13 guns from Dickey Bub Farm & Home in September 2021. He is also accused of having body armor that same month. Court records state Snyder was seen on video hiding in the store until closing time. He then allegedly stole several shotguns and rifles.

According to authorities, one of the stolen guns was recovered in Caledonia and another was found in St. Louis County.

“We’re alerting the public to the existence of these stolen guns because we want gun buyers to be cautious and protect themselves against buying a stolen firearm,” said Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum. “One of the stolen shotguns was recovered only after an unsuspecting buyer purchased it from a pawn shop. If you have purchased one of these firearms, or even want to check if a gun is stolen, please contact your local police or sheriff’s department.”

Below is a list of the stolen guns along with their serial numbers:

American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56/.223 rifle NS308985

Ruger American .243 Win. rifle 699-51880

Savage Model 11 .243 Win. rifle K832564

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle TS40690

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle TS44864

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle TT81658

Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle ST461190

Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle ST469640

Francolin Boss-25 12-gauge shotgun 21-13942

Francolin Warthog 12-gauge shotgun 21WH-1149

Mossberg 510 Mini 20-gauge shotgun V1312970

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ATF at 314-768-3120, online here, or the Potosi Police Department at 573-438-5468.

