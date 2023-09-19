Surprise Squad
ATTENTION GUN BUYERS: Authorities publish serial numbers of several stolen guns

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are asking for help finding several guns that were stolen from a store in Washington County, Missouri in 2021.

Gregory Snyder, 44, of St. Francois County, was indicted in July on two felony charges. The indictment accused him of stealing 13 guns from Dickey Bub Farm & Home in September 2021. He is also accused of having body armor that same month. Court records state Snyder was seen on video hiding in the store until closing time. He then allegedly stole several shotguns and rifles.

According to authorities, one of the stolen guns was recovered in Caledonia and another was found in St. Louis County.

“We’re alerting the public to the existence of these stolen guns because we want gun buyers to be cautious and protect themselves against buying a stolen firearm,” said Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum. “One of the stolen shotguns was recovered only after an unsuspecting buyer purchased it from a pawn shop. If you have purchased one of these firearms, or even want to check if a gun is stolen, please contact your local police or sheriff’s department.”

Below is a list of the stolen guns along with their serial numbers:

  • American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56/.223 rifle                     NS308985
  • Ruger American .243 Win. rifle                                             699-51880
  • Savage Model 11 .243 Win. rifle                                            K832564
  • Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle                             TS40690
  • Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle                             TS44864
  • Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle                             TT81658
  • Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle                                 ST461190
  • Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle                                 ST469640
  • Francolin Boss-25 12-gauge shotgun                                     21-13942
  • Francolin Warthog 12-gauge shotgun                                   21WH-1149
  • Mossberg 510 Mini 20-gauge shotgun                                  V1312970

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ATF at 314-768-3120, online here, or the Potosi Police Department at 573-438-5468.

