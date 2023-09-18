Volunteers needed to help with flags along funeral route for fallen U.S. Marine in Belleville

BELLVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Volunteers are needed to help place flags along the funeral route for fallen U.S. Marine Eleanor “Ellie” LeBeau Cooke.

Cooke, 28, was one of three Marines killed when a hybrid military aircraft crashed in Australia during a training exercise. She was a Belleville resident and a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues plans to create a memorial of up to 1,000 flags to line the funeral route.

The organization asking for volunteers to help set up flags on Thursday at 4 p.m. and take them down at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone interested in helping set up or remove flags along the funeral route should meet in the parking lot east of the cathedral at 200 W. Harrison Street.

It is recommended that volunteers be over the age of 11 and wear gloves and walking shoes. There is no signup or commitment required to participate. Anyone with questions should contact The Flagman’s Mission Continues at 1-618-409-0323.

