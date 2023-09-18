Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Volunteers needed to help with flags along funeral route for fallen U.S. Marine in Belleville

(KMVT)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Volunteers are needed to help place flags along the funeral route for fallen U.S. Marine Eleanor “Ellie” LeBeau Cooke.

Cooke, 28, was one of three Marines killed when a hybrid military aircraft crashed in Australia during a training exercise. She was a Belleville resident and a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues plans to create a memorial of up to 1,000 flags to line the funeral route.

The organization asking for volunteers to help set up flags on Thursday at 4 p.m. and take them down at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone interested in helping set up or remove flags along the funeral route should meet in the parking lot east of the cathedral at 200 W. Harrison Street.

It is recommended that volunteers be over the age of 11 and wear gloves and walking shoes. There is no signup or commitment required to participate. Anyone with questions should contact The Flagman’s Mission Continues at 1-618-409-0323.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Man was lounging by the pool in the Central West End when a falling bullet hit him, police say
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block...
Ferguson Police investigating Saturday homicide

Latest News

Wayne Stayton was convicted in a 2018 DUI crash that left a Highland woman dead.
Collinsville man sentenced to a decade behind bars after fatal crash
Outside of King & I in South City
After nearly 30 years, this South City favorite is relocating
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Man was lounging by the pool in the Central West End when a falling bullet hit him, police say
National Child Passenger Safety Week, an effort from national and state-wide officials to...
Free child safety seat checks in Illinois this week