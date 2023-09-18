U.S. Steel to idle Blast Furnace B at Granite City works, says it is temporary

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- U.S. Steel will idle a blast furnace at the Granite City Works plant, citing “risk mitigation” after the announcement of the UAW autoworkers strike.

A U.S. Steel spokesperson confirmed Monday that Blast Furnace ‘B’ will be temporarily idled. The spokesperson said any layoffs would happen in phases but did not say how many workers would be laid off.

“Following the announcement of UAW strike actions, we are executing our risk mitigation plan to ensure our melt capacity is balanced with our order book. As a result, we have decided to temporarily idle blast furnace ‘B’ at Granite City Works and are reallocating volumes as needed to other domestic facilities to efficiently meet customer demand. We thank our employees for working to ensure the temporary idling of the furnace will be conducted safely and efficiently. We do not take these decisions lightly and will continue to monitor and assess market conditions.”

There are currently around 1,450 employees at Granite City Works.

U.S. Steel recently declined a billion-dollar buyout offer from a rival company.

