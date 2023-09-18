Surprise Squad
Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery bringing comedy tour to St. Louis

The Best Friends Comedy Tour, starring Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, will be coming to...
The Best Friends Comedy Tour, starring Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, will be coming to St. Louis Friday, Oct. 27.(Megan Little)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Best Friends Comedy Tour, starring Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, will be coming to St. Louis Friday, Oct. 27.

The show will start at 8 p.m. at the Stifel Theatre. Tickets start at $48, $68, and $98 and will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

