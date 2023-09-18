Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery bringing comedy tour to St. Louis
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Best Friends Comedy Tour, starring Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, will be coming to St. Louis Friday, Oct. 27.
The show will start at 8 p.m. at the Stifel Theatre. Tickets start at $48, $68, and $98 and will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
