Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Riverview Gardens High School students will return to campus Monday morning after spending most of last week doing virtual learning from home. The district made the switch after several fights on campus Tuesday.

“Hopefully it works out for the best,” said Mahalia McPeak, parent of a student at the school.

Sophomore Jordan Ward said there were more than a dozen fights throughout the day. St. Louis County Police said they made as many as 15 arrests, and that two students had minor injuries.

A letter from the Riverview Gardens School District Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams said,

“Tuesday afternoon, several fights occurred between RGHS scholars, causing a disruption of the learning environment throughout campus. In order to protect the safety of scholars and staff, Riverview Gardens High School will observe an AMI/Virtual Learning Day on Wednesday, Sept. 13.”

The school district also canceled the high school’s homecoming parade, pep rally and dance. The district had announced that no students would be able to attend the homecoming football game on Saturday. But the game was canceled when Jennings school officials forfeited the game out of safety concerns.

McPeak said she didn’t think the days of virtual learning would prevent future fights. But Shalonda Jackson, who has a cousin who attends Riverview Gardens High School, said she was hopeful that school officials would have things under control.

“I’m just praying it gets better,” she said.

A representative of the National Education Association (NEA), the union that represents teachers in the school, said the union is always concerned about teacher safety but was disheartened to hear of the additional stress on teachers because of the fighting.

