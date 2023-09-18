Surprise Squad
SLU names practice court after late coach Rick Majerus

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- SLU has named its basketball practice court after the late coach Rick Majerus. A dedication ceremony was held on Monday.

His sisters and former players were in attendance at the dedication ceremony for Rick Majerus Court at Chaifetz Pavilion. The former Billikens head coach passed away in 2012 of heart failure.

He coached at SLU for five years and posted a 95-69 record. He led the Billikens to the NCAA tournament in his final season.

Majerus cared about his players both on and off the court and was instrumental in turning the program into one of national prominence.

