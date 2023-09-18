From Ring Doorbell to Door.com: Inventor is moving latest venture’s headquarters to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jamie Siminoff, the inventor behind the Ring smart doorbell, is moving his latest venture to the St. Louis region. Siminoff is relocating the headquarters of his new endeavor, “Latch,” soon to be rebranded as “Door.com,” from New York City to Olivette, Missouri.

The 1960s warehouse in Olivette is currently undergoing a significant transformation to accommodate the needs of Siminoff’s latest project. The space has history, previously housing the production of Southern Comfort whiskey and various other businesses.

Siminoff’s past success with Ring, a company known for its innovative doorbell, camera, and security systems, cannot be overstated. The groundbreaking technology, which has assisted in apprehending numerous criminals, was acquired by tech giant Amazon for a billion dollars.

Door.com, he said, is also innovative: “We build locks for apartment buildings, and then the software around it to run that better and give a better resident experience for the people living there.”

The decision to make St. Louis the new home for Door.com was not arbitrary. Siminoff expressed his admiration for the city and the state of Missouri, citing its diverse workforce and favorable business environment. He stated, “I love St. Louis, I love Missouri. I ended up getting a farm north of here and flying through St. Louis and found this area.”

Siminoff also emphasized St. Louis’ advantages such as a cost of living.

Despite facing initial rejection on the television show “Shark Tank” for his smart doorbell concept, Siminoff’s work clearly paid off.

Door.com is expected to inaugurate its new headquarters in Olivette by the end of the year and is currently actively recruiting individuals to join its St. Louis-based team.

