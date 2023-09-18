Surprise Squad
Man sentenced for homicide outside church after funeral in North City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Woodson Terrace man will spend 22 years in prison for killing a man after a funeral in North City.

Alan Williams, 41, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault and second-degree murder on Friday. He shot and killed 20-year-old Darius Henderson, of Hazelwood, in a church parking lot in the 5500 block of Gilmore Ave. He also wounded Houston’s brother.

The shootings took place during a confrontation after the victims left a family friend’s funeral.

