Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man gets 20 years in 2018 killing of retired St. Louis police sergeant

Sgt. Harper was 67 at the time of the shooting. He retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan...
Sgt. Harper was 67 at the time of the shooting. He retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007 after more than 30 years.(Daniel Gomez)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today a St. Louis man reached a plea deal and received a 20-year prison sentence for killing a retired city police sergeant during a robbery in 2018.

According to a release from the city, 20-year-old Jalynn Garner pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Garner admitted to fatally shooting retired St. Louis Police Sgt. Ralph Harper while trying to rob him on Oct. 29, 2018, in the city’s Tower Grove South neighborhood.

At the time of the shooting, Garner was 16. Both he and, then 15-year-old, Justin Mathews, students at Confluence Academy, were certified adults to face trial. Sgt. Harper was 67 at the time of the shooting. He retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007 after more than 30 years. The teens approached Harper after he parked his car while on his way to babysit two children in his family.

Mathews plead guilty to several charges in 2019, and was sentenced to Dual Jurisdiction, a state juvenile rehabilitation program. Garner had pleaded guilty in 2019 as charged but was later allowed to withdraw those guilty pleas. His lawyers argued he had pleaded guilty in order to meet a deadline for eligibility into Dual Jurisdiction, which later found him unsuitable for the program. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Man was lounging by the pool in the Central West End when a falling bullet hit him, police say
An accident has closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County
Wildwood man killed when his car hits overpass, catches on fire on Highway 141 at I-44
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team has submitted new evidence to the court on Monday as they continue...
Murdaugh defense team files new affidavit in support of new murder trial
The 2023 Moonlight Ramble has been canceled for good, organizers told First Alert 4.
Moonlight Ramble canceled for 2023
New State Police rules for assault weapons permits take effect Oct. 1 in Illinois
The 2023 Moonlight Ramble has been canceled for good, organizers told First Alert 4.
Moonlight Ramble canceled