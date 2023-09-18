KMOV teaming up to raise money for Shriners Children’s St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Join KMOV and Shriners Children’s St. Louis on Wednesday, October 4 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the KMOV Cares 4 Kids Telethon. This daylong event is your chance to be inspired by patients’ successes and the care teams that have helped those patients reach new life-changing goals.

We hope you’ll feel motivated to join efforts with Shriners Children’s St. Louis – and KMOV – to help create a brighter future for kids with orthopedic needs. Whether you’re interested in making a difference by way of donation, or learning more about patient services, Shriners Children’s staff and volunteers will be on-hand to field your calls.

Shriners Children’s St. Louis serves every child, birth to 18 years old, no matter the family’s insurance status or ability to pay. The hospital is supported by Shriners in a nine state area (Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa) – but serves children from across the country and from different countries. In 2021, Shriners Children’s St. Louis served kids from 35 states and 13 countries. Since 1924 (when the hospital opened), the team has served more than 150,000 kids. Services include surgery, prosthetics, orthotics, comprehensive rehabilitation (physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy and recreational therapy), Child Life services, radiology, laboratory services, family housing and transportation. Next year, Shriners Children’s St. Louis will celebrate a century of hope and healing right here in St. Louis!

By donating to the KMOV Cares 4 Kids campaign, you can help transform the lives of these children who want to be able to play, run and have fun – and grow up to be independent and confident adults.

Visit www.ShrinersSTL.org for more information on the mission and click here to donate.

To donate please call: (314) 692-6448

To make an appointment: 1-800-237-5055 or click here.

