K-9 officer retires from St. Charles Co. PD with success rate 4x more than normal

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A K-9 hero is enjoying a well-deserved retirement after an eventful career with the St. Charles County Police Department.

The doggy defender, named Tank, was a police dog for the St. Charles County police, but now he has entered retirement. Friday, the department held a retirement party for him, where he was honored by several officers.

“We don’t get this kind of crowd for our long-tenured officers... Tank has just been highly successful in both tracks and narcotics detection,” said Chief Kurt Frisz of the St. Charles Police Department.

Tank served for seven years as a K-9 officer and is retiring with a 47 percent success rate, four times that of an average K-9 officer.

“He’s pretty good at his job,” said Officer Courtney Spiess, Tank’s handler. “He’s a goofball. And I’m not sure if it’s so much that it’s breed-specific or Tank-specific.”

Years prior, First Alert 4 covered Tank after he needed Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl while sniffing a car for drugs. Tank returned to work after the exposure, but now other injuries are leading to his retirement.

“Tank had a ruptured disk and a bulged disc. His back legs couldn’t work. He couldn’t walk. He had to have surgery,” said Spiess. “He’s starting to get his strength back and everything, so hopefully, he’ll be able to live out the rest of his life as my pet, which would be nice.”

First Alert 4 was told that Tank’s retirement will be full of relaxing, hiking, swimming and, of course, all the treats he wants. Tank will have a replacement at the department, but he will still be there regularly to see his friends.

