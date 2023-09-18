Investigation underway after detainee dies at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail died on Sunday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Melissa Miles, of Robertsville, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:20 p.m. She was being detained for a probation violation out of Franklin County and was housed alone in a medical area after returning earlier in the day from a local hospital for a medical-related issues.

After corrections staff found Miles unresponsive, they attempted life-saving measures and contacted EMS, authorities said. When EMS arrived, Miles was pronounced dead.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office reported no signs of assaultive trauma on Miles’ body. A cause of death has not been determined, but investigators said they do not expect foul play.

