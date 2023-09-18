Surprise Squad
Homemade explosive device found inside home convicted felon ran from, Jefferson County Sheriff says

Michael Roberts was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count...
Michael Roberts was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A homemade explosive device was found inside a Jefferson County home when a search warrant was served.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said narcotics investigators and the SWAT team went to a home on Sept. 11 in the 7900 block of Riverview Drive in Dittmer to execute a search warrant in relation to a weeks-long investigation into narcotics and illegal weapon possession. Michael Roberts, 49, of Cedar Hill, was the target of the investigation. He was charged earlier in the month with unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Roberts is reportedly a convicted felon with numerous other criminal charges.

According to Marshak, investigators surrounded the home and demanded Roberts come out. The suspect ran off, but was arrested after a foot chase.

Marshak said two guns reported stolen were found at the scene. Investigators also reportedly found a homemade explosive device inside the home, which was safely detonated by the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad. In addition, a stolen car and suspected methamphetamine were located.

While arresting Roberts, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and is recovering.

Roberts is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on multiple warrants. Multiple other individuals may also be charged as a result of the investigation.

Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
