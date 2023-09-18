Highs In The 80s Expected All Next Week
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Dry Weather Sunday - Wednesday
- Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday
- Spotty showers in the forecast Thursday - Sunday
What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers Wednesday night, with more developing Thursday through Sunday. None of this looks to be heavy. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.
