Highs In The 80s Expected All Next Week

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Weather Sunday - Wednesday
  • Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday
  • Spotty showers in the forecast Thursday - Sunday

What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers Wednesday night, with more developing Thursday through Sunday. None of this looks to be heavy. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.

