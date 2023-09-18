Highs In The 80s Expected All Next Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry Weather Sunday - Wednesday

Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday

Spotty showers in the forecast Thursday - Sunday

What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers Wednesday night, with more developing Thursday through Sunday. None of this looks to be heavy. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.

