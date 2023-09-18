Help Fill the Warehouse in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is seeking donations in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

The nonprofit is holding its seventh annual Fill the Warehouse diaper drive to collect 150,000 diapers. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, the diaper bank will be collecting money and diapers at 6141 Etzel Ave.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week aims to draw attention to the issue of diaper needs. According to the NDBN, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, 47% of families can’t afford the diapers needed to keep their children clean, dry and healthy.

Click here to donate online to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and for other local events happening during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

