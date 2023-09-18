Free child safety seat checks in Illinois this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) -- This week there will be free child safety seat checks throughout the state of Illinois as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

There are 92 car seat check events in the state through Saturday. During the seat check events, technicians will instruct on how to install and use car seats correctly. They will also help determine if your child is in the right seat for their age and size.

“We know parents and caregivers prioritize their children’s safety, so we are sponsoring car seat checks with certified child passenger safety technicians who can help them ensure their child is as safe as possible in their booster or car seat,” said IDOT Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia. “Sadly, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2019 while riding in vehicles. Don’t wait for a crash to find out whether your child’s seat is installed correctly.”

Click here for more information or to find a certified technician.

