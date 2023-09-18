Former officer sentenced to 5 years for shooting, injuring driver fleeing traffic stop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former police officer will be serving time for shooting at a fleeing vehicle multiple times.

Officials say Matthew Schanz, 36, pulled over the driver to investigate a possible license plate violation. The driver fled the traffic stop, and Schanz fired nine shots at the car, striking the victim. The incident was captured on his police dashboard and body camera.

Schanz pleaded guilty Monday to 2nd degree assault and was sentenced to five years in prison with suspended execution of the sentenced. The suspect also had to hand over his Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and to step down as an officer while on probation.

