Fairview Heights man found dead in East St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man from Fairview Heights was found dead in East St. Louis Monday morning.

The Illinois State Police Department confirmed to First Alert 4 that the unnamed 29-year-old was found inside a car in the 2500 block of Argonne Drive just before 9 a.m. He had reportedly been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released. This story will be updated as details are made available.

