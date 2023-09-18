Episode 251: Novel Neighbor

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - Located in the heart of Webster Groves sits a bookshop beloved by locals.

But online Novel Neighbor’s reach goes even farther, garnering a huge social media presence thanks in part to BookTok, a social media community passionate about reading. In a time when the internet is having a negative impact on our locally owned bookstores, shops like Novel Neighbor are using it to reach new audiences, audiences who are making St. Louis a destination just to visit a favorite bookstore.

Director of Events Stephanie Skees and Director of Marketing Kassie King joined us on this week’s episode of the podcast to talk all things books. The importance of independent bookstores in a community, the impact of author events and the joy they get from helping someone discover a new world through the pages of a great book.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.