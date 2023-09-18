Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Episode 251: Novel Neighbor

Outside of the Novel Neighbor.
Outside of the Novel Neighbor.(KMOV News 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - Located in the heart of Webster Groves sits a bookshop beloved by locals.

But online Novel Neighbor’s reach goes even farther, garnering a huge social media presence thanks in part to BookTok, a social media community passionate about reading. In a time when the internet is having a negative impact on our locally owned bookstores, shops like Novel Neighbor are using it to reach new audiences, audiences who are making St. Louis a destination just to visit a favorite bookstore.

Neighborhood Treasures: The Novel Neighbor

Director of Events Stephanie Skees and Director of Marketing Kassie King joined us on this week’s episode of the podcast to talk all things books. The importance of independent bookstores in a community, the impact of author events and the joy they get from helping someone discover a new world through the pages of a great book.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block...
Ferguson Police investigating Saturday homicide

Latest News

Bagels being made inside Bagel Union.
Episode 250: Bagel Union
city foundry food hall
Meet St. Louis: The Foundry, 2 years in
Outside of Sugarwitch
Listener Favorite: Sugarwitch
The City Foundry STL Food Hall
Episode 249: The Foundry – Two Years In