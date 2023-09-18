Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Cool mornings ahead, tracking warm afternoons and chances for rain

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Jacket weather as you head out early
  • Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday
  • Spotty showers in the forecast Wednesday PM - Sunday

Today: Prepare to dress warmly when heading out early. Temperatures will sit in the 50s for most. By the afternoon you’ll be taking off the added layers due to temperatures warming to the lower 80s.

What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers Wednesday night, with more developing Thursday through Sunday. None of this looks to be heavy. Rain or thunderstorm chances look possible Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block...
Ferguson Police investigating Saturday homicide

Latest News

Sept 18 morning forecast
Highs In The 80s Expected All Next Week
September 18 seven-day
Cool mornings ahead, tracking warm afternoons and chances for rain
Highs In The 80s Expected All Next Week
Temperature outlook
Cooler temps today, then a stretch of 80s ahead