Cool mornings ahead, tracking warm afternoons and chances for rain
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Jacket weather as you head out early
- Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday
- Spotty showers in the forecast Wednesday PM - Sunday
Today: Prepare to dress warmly when heading out early. Temperatures will sit in the 50s for most. By the afternoon you’ll be taking off the added layers due to temperatures warming to the lower 80s.
What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers Wednesday night, with more developing Thursday through Sunday. None of this looks to be heavy. Rain or thunderstorm chances look possible Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.
