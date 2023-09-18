Cool mornings ahead, tracking warm afternoons and chances for rain

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Jacket weather as you head out early

Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday

Spotty showers in the forecast Wednesday PM - Sunday

Today: Prepare to dress warmly when heading out early. Temperatures will sit in the 50s for most. By the afternoon you’ll be taking off the added layers due to temperatures warming to the lower 80s.

What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers Wednesday night, with more developing Thursday through Sunday. None of this looks to be heavy. Rain or thunderstorm chances look possible Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.

