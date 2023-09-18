Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Police investigating fatal accident on ramp from NB 141 to EB I-44

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County for almost two hours Monday morning.

MoDOT says the accident happened just before 4:00 a.m. A First Alert 4 crew spotted several emergency vehicles and someone from the St. Louis County Coroner’s office at the scene.

The ramp re-opened just before 6:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man left naked, bloodied after South City robbery

Latest News

An accident has closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County
Accident closes ramp from NB Highway 141 to EB I-44 in Valley Park
St. Charles County Police K-9 ‘Tank’ retires
K-9 officer retires from St. Charles Co. PD with success rate 4x more than normal
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End