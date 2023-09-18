Police investigating fatal accident on ramp from NB 141 to EB I-44

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County for almost two hours Monday morning.

MoDOT says the accident happened just before 4:00 a.m. A First Alert 4 crew spotted several emergency vehicles and someone from the St. Louis County Coroner’s office at the scene.

The ramp re-opened just before 6:00 a.m.

