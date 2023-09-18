Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
70-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block...
Ferguson Police investigating Saturday homicide

Latest News

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
9 juveniles who escaped from a Pennsylvania detention center have been captured, state police say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Judge will hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
Iran-US prisoner swap appears in motion as nearly $6B in once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand