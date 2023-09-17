Surprise Squad
Man left naked, bloodied after South City robbery

(Live 5)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police said a 46-year-old man was left naked and bloodied following a robbery in South City.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they responded to the 3700 block of South Jefferson for an assault around 9 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found the victim naked and bloodied.

Police said the victim told them an unknown man with a metal club told him to remove all his clothes and took multiple shopping bags with the victim’s personal belongings.

Police said the victim suffered several injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the investigation is ongoing.

