Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in North St. Louis early Sunday.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter call at the 4200 block of 21st Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide is handling the investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is released.

