A Few Scattered Showers or Storms Tonight, Then Dry Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A few scattered showers & storms tonight
  • Dry Weather Sunday - Wednesday
  • Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through late tonight. Expect brief heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder. Rain will end late tonight and Sunday will bring mostly sunny and dry weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s, about 3-5 degrees below average for this time of year.

Showers or storms today, turning dry by Sunday
Rain Chance Saturday, Mostly Sunny For Sunday
Sunny & Warm Today, Rain Chance Tomorrow
