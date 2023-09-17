Ferguson Police investigating Saturday homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ferguson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

According to the police department, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Norlakes. Officers at the scene found a man on the ground outside his apartment, suffering from a gunshot.

Ferguson Fire and EMS tried to save the man, but he succumbed to his wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An initial investigation led authorities to believe the man was shot by a known assailant.

The Ferguson Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. This investigation is active.

For additional details or to provide tips, please contact the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.

