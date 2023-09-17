Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Ferguson Police investigating Saturday homicide

According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block...
According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Norlakes.(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ferguson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

According to the police department, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Norlakes. Officers at the scene found a man on the ground outside his apartment, suffering from a gunshot.

Ferguson Fire and EMS tried to save the man, but he succumbed to his wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An initial investigation led authorities to believe the man was shot by a known assailant.

The Ferguson Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. This investigation is active.

For additional details or to provide tips, please contact the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family
Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in South City
Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in South City
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, talks in the dugout with catcher Willson...
Cardinals’ decision to retain Marmol for 2024 is the right one—Here’s why
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
Man left naked, bloodied after South City robbery
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood