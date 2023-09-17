ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local organization is getting a big boost in its efforts to help the community.

On Saturday, volunteers turned out for a day of service at Wesley House in North St. Louis. They cleaned, painted and made other repairs.

Wesley House provides social services, food and educational opportunities to youth and adults in the Penrose neighborhood.

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation recently gave Wesley House a $250,000 grant to help fund its community outreach efforts.

