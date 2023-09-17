Surprise Squad
Cooler temps today, then a stretch of 80s ahead

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Sunday will see temps in the 70s with decreasing clouds
  • Dry Weather Sunday - most of Wednesday
  • Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday

Sunday: Temperatures will be cooler today due to the cold front passing through overnight. Highs will generally sit in the upper 70s, and we’ll have fewer clouds this afternoon. This afternoon will be even better for fall gatherings and festivals.

What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers on Wednesday, with more developing Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.

Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family
Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in South City
Cooler temps today, then a stretch of 80s ahead
A Few Scattered Showers or Storms Tonight, Then Dry Sunday
Showers or storms today, turning dry by Sunday
Rain Chance Saturday, Mostly Sunny For Sunday
