Cooler temps today, then a stretch of 80s ahead

Sunday will see temps in the 70s with decreasing clouds

Dry Weather Sunday - most of Wednesday

Warming back up above average beginning on Tuesday

Sunday: Temperatures will be cooler today due to the cold front passing through overnight. Highs will generally sit in the upper 70s, and we’ll have fewer clouds this afternoon. This afternoon will be even better for fall gatherings and festivals.

What’s Next: Rain chances begin to develop by the mid-week. There is potential for a few showers on Wednesday, with more developing Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures this week will sit above average in the lower to mid-80s.

