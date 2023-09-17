Community holds fundraisers to support Manchester officer with breast cancer

MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV) - Local businesses in Manchester, Missouri, united to support an officer with stage three breast cancer.

Lafayette Industries hosted a fundraising event Saturday to help with Manchester police officer Sgt. Meredith Absolon’s medical bills.

Lafayette Industries aimed to raise at least $8,000 through the event.

Rob Libera, the executive director of Lafayette Industries, received CPR from Sgt. Absolon in 2016 after he went into cardiac arrest at Schroeder Park.

“We got all these auction items,” Libera said. “We’re trying to raise a little money to help her with her medical bills. She gave me my life back. I’m going to try to give her life back, too, and make sure it continues.”

“Definitely a roller coaster ride. Being diagnosed was overwhelming,” Sgt. Absolon said. “It all comes full circle things you do, and they remember you. Thank you for everything, everybody.”

Also on Saturday, Tucker’s Place at 14282 Manchester Rd. launched “Mission for Meredith: 40 Days of Fundraising.”

The restaurant is selling desserts for $7 per slice every day for 40 days. The number 40 represents Sgt. Absolon’s age when she received her cancer diagnosis. This fundraiser will continue until Oct. 25.

On the last day, starting at 4 p.m., there will be a special event featuring Manchester police officers, and all the proceeds will go directly to Sgt. Absolon.

