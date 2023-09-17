Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Dynamo takes lead over CITY SC

10 SEPT 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - St. Louis CITY SC and LA Galaxy square off at Dignity Health...
10 SEPT 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - St. Louis CITY SC and LA Galaxy square off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday Sept. 10, 2023.(Tanner Morris, St. Louis CITY SC | Tanner Morris)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face Houston Dynamo FC in Texas on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on Apple TV’s MLS season pass.

Live blog

Houston Dynamo FC took the lead in the first half with a goal at minute 42.

CITY and the Dynamo went into half time with Houston up by one.

Pre-match

CITY SC faced off with Houston earlier this year, winning 3-0 at CITYPARK. CITY is currently first in the Western Conference with 48 points, while Houston is in fifth with 39 points.

CITY tied LA Galaxy last weekend 2-2. CITY SC star forward João Klauss made his first start since April in last weekend’s game and he earned his sixth goal of the season.

Pre-match Preview: Heading to the Lone Star State

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Liszewski is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Son charged after man, 72, found dead in Lake Saint Louis
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 141 near I-70
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 141 near I-70
Wentzville GM workers on strike
Workers picket outside Wentzville GM plant as UAW strike begins
route 4 crash
3 victims from fatal crash in Madison County identified by police
A fatal crash on Route D at Woodson has the road closed and rerouting Friday, September 15, 2023.
Fatal crash closes Page Ave in Overland

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, talks in the dugout with catcher Willson...
Cardinals’ decision to retain Marmol for 2024 is the right one—Here’s why
World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame
World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame
World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame
World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame
Tim Parker gets his head on the ball against the LA Galaxy.
Pre-match Preview: Heading to the Lone Star State