Dynamo takes lead over CITY SC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face Houston Dynamo FC in Texas on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on Apple TV’s MLS season pass.

Live blog

Houston Dynamo FC took the lead in the first half with a goal at minute 42.

CITY and the Dynamo went into half time with Houston up by one.

Pre-match

CITY SC faced off with Houston earlier this year, winning 3-0 at CITYPARK. CITY is currently first in the Western Conference with 48 points, while Houston is in fifth with 39 points.

CITY tied LA Galaxy last weekend 2-2. CITY SC star forward João Klauss made his first start since April in last weekend’s game and he earned his sixth goal of the season.

