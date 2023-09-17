7-year-old shot, injured in Central West End
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 7-year-old boy was shot and injured in the Central West End neighborhood on Sunday.
According to police, they responded to the 4200 block of Maryland just before 4 p.m. At the scene, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the child was conscious and breathing.
This is the 61st child victim of gun violence in St. Louis City in 2023.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
