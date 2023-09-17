Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

7-year-old shot, injured in Central West End

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 7-year-old boy was shot and injured in the Central West End neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, they responded to the 4200 block of Maryland just before 4 p.m. At the scene, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the child was conscious and breathing.

This is the 61st child victim of gun violence in St. Louis City in 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family
Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in South City
Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in South City
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, talks in the dugout with catcher Willson...
Cardinals’ decision to retain Marmol for 2024 is the right one—Here’s why
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka
Man left naked, bloodied after South City robbery
According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block...
Ferguson Police investigating Saturday homicide
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Hyde Park neighborhood