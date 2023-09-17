7-year-old shot, injured in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 7-year-old boy was shot and injured in the Central West End neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, they responded to the 4200 block of Maryland just before 4 p.m. At the scene, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the child was conscious and breathing.

This is the 61st child victim of gun violence in St. Louis City in 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

