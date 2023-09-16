Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has died after being hit by a motorcycle doing a wheely in south city late Friday.

The crash occurred at the 4700 block of S. Broadway at around 10:25 p.m. Friday. According to police, the driver of a 2009 Yamaha WR2 motorcycle was driving southbound on S. Broadway in the bicycle lane while doing a wheely. A man entered the street to cross between two parked cars and was hit by the motorcycle. Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to an area hospital, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead; the driver is listed in serious condition.

Accident Reconstruction responded and handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.