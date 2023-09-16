Surprise Squad
Great Forest Park Balloon Race takes flight Saturday

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2023 Great Forest Park Balloon Race weekend, presented by PNC Bank, happened this afternoon.

GFPBR is one of the longest running hot air balloon races in the country and one of the only that takes place in a large metropolitan city. The tradition began in 1973 with a handful of hot air balloons and a few spectators. Now an internationally renowned event, GFPBR welcomes more than 50 of the nation’s best hot air balloon pilots and thousands of spectators annually.

On race day (Saturday), the balloons launch at 4:45 p.m., with the flight window being from 4:30 to 6 p.m. These times could be affected by weather, so spectators are encouraged to check for updates on GFPBR social media channels. The race will take place at Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park.

