Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dierbergs announced it’s scrapping its plan to open a grocery store in University City.

The grocer was slated to be part of the market at Olive Development next to Costco and Chipotle. A spokesperson from Dierbergs says a co-anchor slated to be next to Costco pulled out, making the grocer change its plans.

There is no word on what will replace the store.

Jennings business continues to wait for liquor license even after council signs off
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family
