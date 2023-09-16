Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dierbergs announced it’s scrapping its plan to open a grocery store in University City.

The grocer was slated to be part of the market at Olive Development next to Costco and Chipotle. A spokesperson from Dierbergs says a co-anchor slated to be next to Costco pulled out, making the grocer change its plans.

There is no word on what will replace the store.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.