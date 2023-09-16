Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family

By Melanie Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Shameem Clark-Hubbard is the Alderwoman of Ward 10 but also a mother of a child shot in the city she has been elected to serve.

“I was hurt, I was scared, I was heartbroken,” says Alderwoman, Shameem Clark-Hubbard.

Her daughter was shot twice in South City two months ago. She is one of 60 St. Louis City children 17 and under shot in 2023.

“A team of doctors came in and told us they weren’t going to be able to get the bullet out of my baby,” Clark-Hubbard says.

A trauma surgeon for over 20 years, Dr. LJ Punch has dealt with many similar cases as a Barnes-Jewish Hospital trauma surgeon.

“The youngest victim I’ve had was the unborn because I’ve had to care for the bodies of people who were pregnant,” says Dr. LJ Punch. The nurses, the techs, the doctors. They’re exhausted. They’re doing everything they can to fight the clock to stop people from bleeding to death.”

Seeing the toll bullets have taken on the community inspired him to walk away from the hospital and open a free clinic to treat gunshot wounds from the inside out.

“Fifty percent of people will be cared for in a trauma center or an emergency department and then sent home with no discrete plan for their care after,” says Dr. Punch, Executive Director of The Bric.

“My daughter was discharged from the hospital literally with a one pager and some gauze,” Clark-Hubbard tells First Alert 4.

Punch has opened a healing facility called “The BRIC” also known as The Bullet Recovery Injury Clinic in the Delmar Divide. The clinic provides free services to families and victims that include bullet removal, gun shot wound kits, natural healing boxes in addition to help from chiropractors, therapists, nurse practitioners, and care agents.

“If somebody has a bullet, they can feel it, or we can find it on an ultrasound and it’s less than an inch deep. We can take it out,” Dr. Punch says.

Clark-Hubbard says the procedure changed her daughter for the better.

“Her first cry for me that I saw that was very heightened in her emotions was when Dr. Punch was able to remove the bullet from my baby’s abdomen,” she says.

The alderwoman wants her testimony to motivate anyone suffering in silence and remind the community that gun violence impacts everyone.

“If you’ve been through violence recently or in the past is please just give it a chance.”

There is no cost, and no insurance is needed to receive help from The Bullet Related Injury Clinic.

For more information call 314-624-0398 or visit thebric.org

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Howard, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death...
Troy, Ill. man charged with strangling his mother
A man was shot and killed in North City Wednesday night, police tell First Alert 4
Sumner High School student killed in North City shooting Wednesday night
Wentzville GM workers on strike
Workers picket outside Wentzville GM plant as UAW strike begins
Joseph Liszewski is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Son charged after man, 72, found dead in Lake Saint Louis
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Jennings business continues to wait for liquor license even after council signs off
Jennings business continues to wait for liquor license even after council signs off
Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
Dierbergs scraps plans to open location in University City
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family
City alderwoman’s daughter gets shot, says free bullet-recovery center saved her family