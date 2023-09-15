World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, presented by World Wide Technology, was today at the Downtown Missouri Athletic Club.

There were several inductees honored this year, including:

Justina Bricka

Curtis Francois

Rick Gorzynski

Demetrious Johnson

Carolyn Kindle

David Lee

Jason Motte

Chris Pronger

Rex Sinquefield

John Ulett

Frank Viverito

In addition, a Champions Award was presented to Hazelwood East High School Football for its ‘89 and ‘95 seasons.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.