World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, presented by World Wide Technology, was today at the Downtown Missouri Athletic Club.
There were several inductees honored this year, including:
- Justina Bricka
- Curtis Francois
- Rick Gorzynski
- Demetrious Johnson
- Carolyn Kindle
- David Lee
- Jason Motte
- Chris Pronger
- Rex Sinquefield
- John Ulett
- Frank Viverito
In addition, a Champions Award was presented to Hazelwood East High School Football for its ‘89 and ‘95 seasons.
