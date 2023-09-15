Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, presented by World Wide Technology, was today at the Downtown Missouri Athletic Club.

There were several inductees honored this year, including:

  • Justina Bricka
  • Curtis Francois
  • Rick Gorzynski
  • Demetrious Johnson
  • Carolyn Kindle
  • David Lee
  • Jason Motte
  • Chris Pronger
  • Rex Sinquefield
  • John Ulett
  • Frank Viverito

In addition, a Champions Award was presented to Hazelwood East High School Football for its ‘89 and ‘95 seasons.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Granite City, Cahokia football teams forfeiting Friday games after bench-clearing incident
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
St. Louis nuisance property ordered to close once again
St. Louis nuisance property ordered to close once again

Latest News

World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame
World Wide Technology presents the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame
Tim Parker gets his head on the ball against the LA Galaxy.
Pre-match Preview: Heading to the Lone Star State
There are a lot of teams that are now going into conference play, and some rival schools that...
Week 4 High school games to watch
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright looks on between pitches against the...
Retiring Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to say farewell by performing his own songs